Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking staff for security

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:48 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is meeting to discuss ramping up its security protections in the wake of attempted Russian hacking in last year's election.

The commission is meeting Monday to approve a security plan and to consider asking the Legislature to allow for hiring three additional staff, with two focused on security issues.

Elections Commission Administrator Michael Haas says a 28 percent reduction in staff since 2015 has weakened the ability of elections workers to address voter safety and eroded fulfilling all other state and federal law requirements.

Gov. Scott Walker cut five positions from the commission this year with a budget veto. He is calling on the commission to hire more temporary workers, but Haas says that can be problematic.

