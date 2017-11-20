National Politics

Woman convicted in teen's slaying to be resentenced

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LANCASTER, Pa.

A Pennsylvania woman who was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the stalking and killing of a fellow teen is facing the possibility of parole.

Authorities say 43-year-old Tabatha Buck and her accomplices Lisa Michelle Lambert and Lawrence Yunkin killed 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991. Prosecutors argued the teen girls slashed Show's throat at her home in Lancaster County because Lambert saw her as a romantic rival for Yunkin.

Buck was 17 at the time. Her resentencing follows a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed life sentences against juveniles as unconstitutional.

The resentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lambert is not eligible for resentencing because she was 19 at the time of Show's death. WPMT-TV reports Yunkin received parole in 2004.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video