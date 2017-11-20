Accountability a question in Nevada school-choice program

In this Nov. 16, 2017, photo, students take a quiz in Michael Briggs' seventh grade algebra class at Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson, Nev. Standardized tests are a given in public schools, and they're mandatory for Nevada private schools participating in the state's budding school-choice program. Schools in Nevada's voucher-like program for low-income families are required to begin submitting test results next year and Nevada is trying figuring out what to do with that information. John Locher AP Photo