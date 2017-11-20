National Politics

Maryland comptroller to announce proposed craft beer changes

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:31 AM

BALTIMORE

Comptroller Peter Franchot will be discussing proposed craft beer legislation.

Franchot has scheduled two news conferences on Monday, one in Baltimore and one in Silver Spring.

The proposals will seek changes to Maryland's beer laws, which critics say are outdated.

The comptroller's office says the proposals will largely reflect the findings of the Comptroller's Reform on Tap Task Force. The panel held eight meetings on the state's current laws and the impact they have on the craft brewing industry.

