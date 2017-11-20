Officials: Suspect fled police, crashed into building

National Politics

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.

Authorities in New Jersey say a driver has died after he crashed into a medical office building during a police chase.

Officials say the crash happened in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the driver got into an argument with a Union police officer during a traffic stop. WCBS-TV reports the man attempted to bite the officer before he drove off and tried to hit the officer's partner with his car.

Authorities say Union police pursued the suspect. Officials say the man lost control of his car, flipped and crashed into the Advanced Pain Care building. Authorities say the car burst into flames.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters quickly put out the car fire.

The Union Township Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.

