National Politics

Christmas tree honoring Halifax Explosion to make Maine stop

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:03 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine officials are welcoming representatives from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to commemorate World War I with a Christmas tree ceremony.

The Maine State Archives and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap are hosting the event on Monday as part of a ceremony to recognize Maine's role in responding to a maritime disaster in 1917. The Halifax Explosion of 1917 happened when a French cargo ship collided with another ship in Halifax Harbour, killing more than 2,000 people.

Halifax officials present a Christmas tree to the city of Boston ever year to recognize humanitarian aid Boston residents provided after the disaster. This year the tree will also make a stop in Capitol Park in Augusta to recognize Mainers who helped.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video