National Politics

Republican businessman Pensler runs for Senate in Michigan

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:03 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LANSING, Mich.

Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler is running for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat in 2018.

The Republican, whose buyout firm owns manufacturing plants, said Monday he has hands-on, "real world" experience in private business that is "desperately needed" in the Senate. Third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election next year.

Pensler, of Grosse Pointe, is the fourth Republican to join the race. Others include businessman and Iraq War veteran John James, former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Young and Bob Carr.

Pensler says he wants to reform immigration laws and enact trade policies that stop encouraging companies to ship jobs overseas, and he will not go to Washington to "bring back more entitlement programs."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pensler owns a buyout firm and Korex Companies, which manufactures dishwasher detergent and other products.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video