Democrats get nominee for special election to succeed Murphy

A 33-year-old former federal prosecutor from a political family is the Democratic nominee for next year's special election to complete the term of an anti-abortion lawmaker who resigned after his hometown newspaper reported that he had suggested a mistress get an abortion.
Democrats on Sunday chose Conor Lamb, a first-time candidate and Marine veteran, as their nominee for the March 13 balloting. He beat out six others. Lamb, the nephew of Pittsburgh's elected city controller, was selected by party committee members from southwestern Pennsylvania's 18th District at a meeting at Washington High School.
Republicans last weekend picked state Rep. Rick Saccone. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy resigned last month after nearly 15 years in the seat.
Next year's primary and general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.
