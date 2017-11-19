National Politics

ACLU brings back hotline for food stamp processing delays

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 02:24 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The American Civil Liberties Union is bringing back its hotline for people having trouble getting their food stamp applications processed quickly.

The ACLU of Rhode Island says it's re-staffing the hotline because of the continuing large backlog of applications that are causing undue hardship to poor residents.

A federal judge appointed an attorney this month to ensure that Rhode Island residents receive food stamps on time, as benefits for thousands of people have been delayed amid computer problems.

The ACLU sued the state last year, alleging that the state failed to process food stamp applications and issue benefits within the time frames mandated by the federal government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The hotline number is 1-877-231-7171.

ACLU staff will forward application processing delay complaints to the attorneys for the plaintiffs for possible expedited resolution.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video