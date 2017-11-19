National Politics

Immigrants, lawmakers sharing Statehouse Thanksgiving meal

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 02:18 PM



BOSTON

Immigrants and refugees are sharing a Thanksgiving meal with Massachusetts lawmakers.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is hosting its 13th annual "Our Shared Table" luncheon at the Statehouse on Tuesday.

The immigrant advocacy group expects hundreds of immigrants and refugees ranging from new arrivals to recently sworn-in U.S. citizens will join elected officials, legislative staff and service providers for the meal in the building's Great Hall of Flags.

Organizers say the event celebrates Massachusetts' "rich diversity" and provides an informal setting where new Americans can meet public officials and share their stories.

M. Lee Pelton, president of Emerson College in Boston, is the keynote speaker. Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez will also present an award created in memory of his late niece Analisa Smith-Perez, a Boston immigration lawyer.

