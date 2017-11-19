National Politics

Pelath stepping down as Indiana House minority leader

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 01:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana House minority leader Scott Pelath says he's giving up that post and won't seek re-election next year.

He said Sunday that his last day as House Democratic leader will be on Organization Day on Tuesday. He says he'll finish out the remainder of his term.

Pelath, of Michigan City, was first elected to the House in 1998. He was elected to lead the Democratic caucus in 2012.

In a letter emailed Sunday to House Democrats, Pelath said his decision was based in part on a desire to spend more time with his family. His wife, Laura, recently had a baby boy, the couple's fourth child.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pelath works as a human resources director at the Michigan City-based Swanson Center, a mental health and addiction services agency.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video