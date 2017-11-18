National Politics

The Latest: Light turnout in Louisiana chooses treasurer

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:00 PM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

The Latest on the runoff election for Louisiana's next treasurer (all times local):

5 p.m.

Turnout appears light around Louisiana as voters chose Louisiana's next treasurer.

Going into Saturday's election, Secretary of State Tom Schedler had predicted it could be as low as 13 percent. His office, as well as clerks and campaign workers in various areas said turnout appeared low as of Saturday afternoon.

Democrat Derrick Edwards, a lawyer with an accounting degree, and Republican John Schroder, a businessman and former lawmaker, are the contenders for the treasurer's job in Saturday's runoff — the only statewide race.

They are vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a Republican who left the job two years early after winning election to the U.S. Senate.

___

7 a.m.

Schroder is the front-runner after Republicans in the six-candidate primary split 67 percent of the vote. Edwards raised few dollars and did far less advertising than Schroder.

But turnout is expected to be higher in New Orleans than other areas because of a competitive mayor's race. The city's Democratic base of voters could bolster Edwards' chances.

