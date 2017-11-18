National Politics

Attorney: Ex-Oklahoma senator to plead to child sex charge

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 04:51 PM



OKLAHOMA CITY

The attorney for a former state senator charged with producing and transporting child pornography says his client will plead guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for U.S. prosecutors dropping three other child pornography charges against him.

Ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey's attorney Ed Blau confirmed the details of the plea agreement to The Oklahoman on Friday. Blau told the newspaper Shortey wants to put the "painful and humiliating ordeal behind him."

The 35-year-old married father of four resigned in March after being charged in state court with child prostitution after police say they found him in a hotel with a 17-year-old boy.

Shortey still faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted of child sex trafficking.

