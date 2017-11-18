National Politics

Des Moines to pay $225K to settle suit over police shooting

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa

The city of Des Moines is expected to pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed man killed by police in 2015.

The Des Moines Register reports that the City Council is scheduled to approve the settlement agreement on Monday.

Last month, the city acknowledging that a former police officer falsely told investigators she warned 28-year-old Ryan Bolinger, of West Des Moines, as he approached her patrol car before she fatally shot him.

Video and audio recordings of Vanessa Miller's patrol car show she didn't warn Bolinger before firing her weapon. Miller has said the look on Bolinger's face indicated he intended to harm her.

A Des Moines Police Department review committee cleared Miller of any policy violations. She resigned from the department in July 2016.

