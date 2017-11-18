National Politics

State Supreme Court rules on domestic violence law

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:08 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

The South Carolina Supreme Court says two sections of the state's domestic violence law should stand as written.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the ruling declared the sections that made gender references unconstitutional "as applied." That avoids a situation where the law itself would be unconstitutional, rendering it useless.

The court also said there was "no reasonable basis . . . to support a definition resulting in disparate treatment of same-sex couples." That means protections will be extended to any unmarried couples, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement applauding the decision. He said it applies the state's domestic violence law to all victims of domestic violence, as his office argued that it should.

