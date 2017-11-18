Detroit police Real Time Crime Center moves to new location

National Politics

The Detroit Police Department's Real Time Crime Center has moved to a new location inside the city's Public Safety Headquarters.

A ceremony was Friday at the new offices which feature state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

The center is staffed around the clock and provides investigative support. It identifies crime patterns, habitual and first-time offenders and alerts patrol officers to criminal activity occurring in real time.

Video surveillance feeds from across the city are viewed by personnel staffing the center and allows officers to deter crime and respond quickly to crime scenes. Center workers also check police databases to help support investigations.

