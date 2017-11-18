Voters choose Louisiana's next treasurer in Saturday runoff

In this July 12, 2017 photo, New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards talks to reporters as he signs up as the only Democratic candidate to run for state treasurer in Baton Rouge. Edwards, a lawyer with an accounting degree, and Republican John Schroder, a businessman and former lawmaker, are vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a popular Republican who left the job early after winning election to the U.S. Senate. Polls were to close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. The Advocate via AP Mark Ballard