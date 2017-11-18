Whoever wins race, new Orleans will get its 1st female mayor

Two people were on the ballot in a New Orleans runoff election Saturday, but one outcome was certain: the winner would be New Orleans' first female mayor.
City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet were the top two finishers in a field of 18 last month. Both are Democrats who were vying to succeed another Democrat — term-limited incumbent Mitch Landrieu.
Landrieu has gained credit for accelerating the recovery from Hurricane Katrina in an administration that can take credit for reduced blight, improvements in its celebrated tourism economy and economic development that included last week's announcement that a digital services company is bringing 2,000 new jobs to the city. But Saturday's winner will face lingering problems. Crime is one. Another is dysfunction at the agency overseeing the city's drinking water system and storm drainage, a problem that became evident during serious flash flooding in August.
About 32 percent of the city's voters took part in last month's primary. It was unclear whether turnout would surpass that on Saturday.
Issues have sometimes been overshadowed by negative campaigns. Cantrell faced questions about her use of a city credit card. Charbonnet has had to fight back against critics who cast her as an insider who would steer city work to cronies.
Katrina was a theme in the backstory of both candidates. Cantrell moved to the city from California. Her work as a neighborhood activist in the aftermath of Katrina in the hard-hit Broadmoor neighborhood helped her win a seat on council in 2012.
Charbonnet, from a well-known political family in New Orleans, was the city's elected recorder of mortgages before she was a judge. In the campaign she makes a point of saying hers was the first city office to re-open after Katrina, providing critical property records to the displaced.
Cantrell entered the race as the perceived front-runner, leading in fundraising and in various polls. She had an 11 percentage point lead in a poll released last week by the University of New Orleans. It showed 46 percent of 602 voters surveyed from Nov. 1-8 favored Cantrell over Charbonnet, who had 35 percent; 20 percent were undecided.
Former state civil court Judge Michael Bagneris, who finished third in last month's race, endorsed Cantrell, as did Troy Henry, a businessman who also ran for the post last month. UNO political science professor Edward Chervenak said the endorsements appeared to be helping Cantrell overcome revelations that she had used her city-issued credit card for thousands of dollars in purchases without clear indications that they were for public purposes. The money was eventually reimbursed but questions lingered about whether she had improperly used city money for personal or campaign expenditures.
