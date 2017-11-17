Veteran captain promoted to sheriff in rural Nevada county

A longtime sheriff's deputy who rose through the ranks has been promoted to interim sheriff in Nevada's rural White Pine County.
The Ely Times reports the White Pine County Commission appointed Scott Henriod on Wednesday to replace Dan Watts, who resigned recently after 30 years with the sheriff's department to become top cop for the Shoshone Tribe.
Henriod can run for the elected sheriff position in November 2018.
Henriod started as a sheriff's deputy in 1987, and has been captain in the department for 11 years.
Watts, two other former sheriffs and a retired undersheriff all recommended him for promotion.
White Pine County covers almost 9,000 square miles (23,310 sq. kilometers) and has about 10,000 residents. It is in eastern Nevada, north of Las Vegas, along the Utah state line.
