National Politics

Judge refuses to add absentee ballots to Virginia House vote

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:52 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

A federal judge has refused to order that 55 absentee ballots be counted in the election of a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Washington Post reports Judge Claude Hilton said Friday in Alexandria that that while the ballots that arrived the day after the Nov. 7 election were late, he saw no evidence of improprieties.

The election in Stafford County has Republican Robert Thomas ahead of Joshua Cole by 82 votes. Coles' campaign argued in a lawsuit that the ballots were late because of post office problems and should be counted.

The Virginia House Democratic Caucus said in a statement that the ruling was disappointing and the caucus is assessing its options.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Stafford County race is one of three that may be headed for a recount.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video