National Politics

Abuse victims: National attention should spur NY reforms

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 01:18 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York child molestation victims are hoping the national focus on sexual misconduct allegations roiling Hollywood, the media and national politics will convince lawmakers to allow victims to sue for decades-old abuse.

The Child Victims Act would relax criminal and civil statutes of limitations.

The measure is backed by the Democratic-controlled Assembly and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo but has been repeatedly blocked by the Republican-led Senate.

One of the bill's leading advocates, former competitive speed skater Bridie Farrell, says the national dialogue on sexual misconduct is empowering victims and hopefully improving the bill's chances in Albany.

Farrell says she was molested by an older skater when she was a girl. She says many people are surprised that New York has one of the nation's tightest statutes of limitations for molestation.

