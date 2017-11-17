National Politics

Jury finds Loveland police officer not guilty of assault

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:42 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Jurors have found a northern Colorado police officer not guilty in an excessive force case.

The Coloradoan reports that jurors on Friday afternoon found Loveland police Sgt. Justin Chase not guilty of harassment and assault against 30-year-old Timothy Jarrett. Jurors began deliberating Friday morning.

Prosecutors said Chase injured Jarrett's head by bashing it into a barrier inside the police car. Chase's lawyers said Jarrett's wounds were self-inflicted.

Video captured by a police camera during the 2016 arrest shows Chase threatening to break Jarrett's knee while he and another officer tried to restrain him.

Sgt. Brandon Johnson testified that he saw Chase hit Jarrett's head after police had already restrained him, but didn't see him bang it against the barrier. He also said he heard Chase using foul language against Jarrett.

