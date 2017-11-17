National Politics

Gun registry proposal voted down in Delaware's largest city

November 17, 2017

WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware's largest city has voted down a proposal to create a gun offender registry.

The News Journal reported Thursday that Wilmington's city council defeated the measure after a contentious discussion.

The Gun Offender Registration Act would have required all city residents convicted of gun crimes in Delaware to register with the Wilmington Police Department. Those who fail to comply would face fines and jail time.

Councilman Bob Williams, the bill's sponsor, said the measure could help address the increasing number of shootings in Wilmington. More than 180 people have been shot this year.

But Williams' peers expressed concerns that the law would be an added punishment to those who already served their time.

Councilman Nnamdi Chukwuocha said the bill would amount to "double jeopardy" for offenders.

