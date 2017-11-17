National Politics

Former police chief pleads guilty to theft from social club

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 04:11 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A former police chief has pleaded guilty to stealing gambling tickets from a Pennsylvania social club.

The district attorney's office says 66-year-old Howard Dougherty, of Lemoyne, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft by unlawful taking.

Police say Dougherty was the president of the Der Harrisburg Maennerchor social club when the tickets were stolen.

Prosecutors say club members installed an infrared camera in the closet where the tickets were stored on the suspicion that someone was stealing them. Police say the camera recorded Dougherty taking two handfuls of the tickets worth about $200 in May.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dougherty has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

He previously served as the chief of the West Shore Regional Police Department. He was also the former borough manager of Lemoyne.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video