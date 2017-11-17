National Politics

Officer exchanges gunfire with store robbery suspect

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 01:12 AM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Authorities say a police officer exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect in Connecticut, and the suspect is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

Police say an off-duty officer was working a separate job in Bridgeport when they noticed a masked man leaving a store around 10 a.m. Thursday. The officer followed the man, who then fired at the officer.

Police say the officer returned fire and later captured the suspect. No one was hit in the exchange.

Authorities say the 27-year-old suspect had entered the store earlier and held one of the two employees at gunpoint. The man ran away with about $1,900, which was later recovered by police.

Police are now investigating if the suspect was involved in similar robberies in the state.

