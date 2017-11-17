National Politics

Land parcel fee proposed to fund water quality initiatives

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 01:07 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Vermont lawmaker is proposing a land parcel fee to supplement funding for water quality projects.

Vermont Public Radio reports Democratic Natural Resources Chair Sen. Christopher Bray is backing the proposal. Under the plan, property owners would pay $1 each month. Bray says the fee could raise $4.5 million annually.

Bray calls the fee a "modest investment." He says he is supporting the proposal because the state's task force hasn't made any long-term funding recommendations.

Natural Resources Agency Secretary Julie Moore says current revenues for the state's clean water initiative are already sufficient. Moore says municipal officials don't want the fee on property tax bills.

Bray believes the measure will be a priority for the Senate natural Resources committee when the 2018 session begins.

