National Politics

Police close investigation into lawmaker without charges

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:19 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A Republican Assemblyman from the Central Valley won't face criminal charges stemming from a sexual misconduct claim.

Sacramento police spokeswoman Linda Matthews said Thursday that investigators found no evidence to support a charge against Devon Mathis of Visalia.

Political blogger Joseph Turner had accused Mathis of sexual misconduct based on an anonymous interview with a person who claimed to have knowledge of it. No details of the alleged incident were disclosed by police.

Through a spokeswoman, Mathis has denied the accusation and noted nobody ever came forward to say they were a victim.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this week, the Tulare County Republican committee passed a resolution calling on Mathis to resign.

Allegations of harassment against several lawmakers have rocked the state Capitol.

On Thursday, the Legislative Women's Caucus called for a unified review of Capitol harassment policies involving both legislative houses and both parties.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video