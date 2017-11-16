White House to submit $45 billion disaster request Friday

National Politics

The White House is sending Congress an approximately $45 billion disaster aid request Friday that will fall short of demands from hurricane-slammed Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

That's according to congressional aides briefed on the request who insisted on anonymity in advance of the release.

The request, President Donald Trump's third since hurricanes slammed the Gulf Coast and Caribbean, would bring the total appropriated for hurricane relief close to $100 billion.

But Friday's measure won't contain much money for Puerto Rico, as the administration awaits estimates. Gov. Ricardo Rossello has requested $94 billion.

Texas and Florida are also sure to be disappointed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott submitted a $61 billion request to Trump last month for Harvey-related damages, while the Florida congressional delegation has asked for $27 billion.

