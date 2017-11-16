Showdown looming over official Pennsylvania amphibian

This July 26, 2014, photo provided by Peter Petokas, a research associate at the Clean Water Institute of Lycoming College's biology department, shows Petokas holding an adult female Eastern hellbender, an aquatic salamander that can grow up to two feet long, making them the largest North American amphibian according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Pennsylvania's state Senate passed legislation on a 47-2 vote Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, to make the Eastern hellbender the official amphibian of Pennsylvania, as researchers say its population is shrinking because of pollution. The bill heads to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Peter Petokas via AP)