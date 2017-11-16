National Politics

Wisconsin tribe wants feds to probe teen's shooting

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 01:17 PM

MADISON, Wis.

A northern Wisconsin tribe wants federal officials to investigate why a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a teen-ager on the tribe's reservation.

Ashland County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Mrdjenovich shot and killed 14-year-old Jason Pero on Nov. 8 on the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's reservation.

The state Department of Justice says Pero lunged at Mrdjenovich with a butcher knife. That agency is still investigating the incident.

WDIO-TV reported Thursday that the Bad River tribal council doesn't agree with the state's account and has asked the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to investigate.

