Wyman says she won't run for governor in 2018

November 16, 2017 10:18 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says she is not planning to run for governor in 2018.

The Democrat says she will not seek her party's nomination. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has already announced he will not seek a third term.

Wyman, who is popular within the Democratic Party, was considered to be one of the better-known, potential candidates for the state's top job. However, national Republicans have tried to tie her to Malloy, who has low approval ratings.

The Republican Governors Association recently called her Malloy's "chief enabler," predicting she would be "forced to campaign on Malloy's nearly eight-year record," which they note includes tax increases and budget crises.

The 71-year-old Tolland resident has spent more than 30 years in public service.

