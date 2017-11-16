Judge dismisses charges against San Juan sheriff, 2 deputies

A judge has dismissed charges against San Juan County Sheriff Rick Eldredge in a case where he was accused of threatening an employee with a rifle and firing the employee in 2015 in retaliation for reporting the incident.
Judge George Harmond on Wednesday also dismissed related charges against two San Juan sheriff's deputies, saying there wasn't enough evidence in the three cases.
Eldredge was charged in May with witness retaliation and three misdemeanors: official misconduct, reckless endangerment and obstruction of justice.
KSL-TV reports Harmond said in his ruling that it's clear the employee was fired for his performance, not the incident with Eldredge.
Eldredge's attorney Peter Stirba called it a "complete vindication" of what he and his client had said all along.
