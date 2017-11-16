In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo, Mississippi State University president Mark Keenum, stands next to a life sized statue of then President Ulysses S. Grant, one of the exhibits in the new presidential museum that is part of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library in the Mitchell Memorial Library in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State University will launch the new library and exhibit space housing Grant’s papers and artifacts on Nov. 30.
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo, Mississippi State University president Mark Keenum, stands next to a life sized statue of then President Ulysses S. Grant, one of the exhibits in the new presidential museum that is part of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library in the Mitchell Memorial Library in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State University will launch the new library and exhibit space housing Grant’s papers and artifacts on Nov. 30. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo, Mississippi State University president Mark Keenum, stands next to a life sized statue of then President Ulysses S. Grant, one of the exhibits in the new presidential museum that is part of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library in the Mitchell Memorial Library in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State University will launch the new library and exhibit space housing Grant’s papers and artifacts on Nov. 30. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo

National Politics

New Ulysses Grant presidential library at home in the South

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 2:44 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss.

Ulysses S. Grant, the Union general who won the Civil War and later the presidency, is back in Mississippi in a way few would have imagined not long ago.

The Southern state where Grant famously crushed the Confederate stronghold at Vicksburg is becoming home to his newly expanded presidential library. Backers say the Mississippi-based library opening Nov. 30, though improbable to some, will help further national unity more than 150 years after the war.

The state spent $10 million to build what is now the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State University in Starkville, housing Grant's papers, photographs and more.

Grant captured Vicksburg in 1863, effectively splitting the Confederacy in what historians consider one of the most brilliant military campaigns in American history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video