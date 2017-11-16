National Politics

Democrat Murphy says NJ set for 'comeback' on his watch

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 01:15 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

New Jersey Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy says the state is poised to be home to the "comeback story" of the nation.

Murphy delivered one of his first major speeches as the state's next governor Thursday at the League of Municipalities conference in Atlantic City.

His speech largely covered themes he addressed in his campaign against GOP Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, including improving the state's economy, building infrastructure and funding education.

Murphy says he's an optimist, but not naive and that turning the state around won't happen "overnight."

He didn't unveil new initiatives.

Murphy's election set the stage for the state to have Democrat-controlled government for the first time since 2009.

He has contrasted himself with Christie and promised to block Republican President Donald Trump on health care, immigration and taxes.

