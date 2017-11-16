Maine assesses damage for potential disaster declaration

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo David Legere examines a hole in his roof caused by a pine tree blown over in a Halloween storm, in Freeport, Maine. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is sending workers into the field with federal officials to verify damage from the powerful storm that knocked out power for more than half of the state. The data will be evaluated by Maine Gov. Paul LePage in determining whether to seek a disaster declaration. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo