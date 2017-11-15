Woman assaulted in courthouse cell gets Cook County payout

Cook County's board of commissioners has approved a $3.25 million payout to a 52-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in a courthouse cell by two men also awaiting court appearances.
The sheriff's department says the assaults occurred in the Markham Courthouse, when guards on May 2 allowed two men into the woman's cell to use a toilet.
The department has moved to fire nine courthouse personnel as a result of the incident. The men who allegedly assaulted the woman face criminal sexual assault charges in addition to other felonies for which they had already been charged.
The commissioners on Wednesday also approved a $4.75 million payout to 33-year-old Michael Joseph Borys, who alleged in a lawsuit he suffered debilitating brain injuries in October 2014 when fell from a top bunk in a Cook County Jail dorm after experiencing a seizure.
