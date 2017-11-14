National Politics

Black man shot by police while entering his locked truck

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:52 PM

MESQUITE, Texas

Authorities say they have determined that a black auto burglary suspect shot by officers in a Dallas suburb was trying to get into his own locked truck.

Lyndo Jones is recovering after he was shot in the abdomen by Mesquite police on Nov. 8. At a news conference Tuesday, police Lt. Brian Parrish said officers responded after someone reported a man breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm.

Parrish says Jones was shot during a scuffle as the officers tried to handcuff him.

Parrish confirms assertions by Jones' attorney that the truck was his client's. Attorney S. Lee Merritt says the shooting was unjustified and that Jones was denied counsel.

Parrish denies that claim, but says the shooting is under separate internal and criminal investigations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video