North Carolina Rep. Steinburg running for Senate next year

A North Carolina Republican House member is running next year for the Senate instead.
Third-term Rep. Bob Steinburg of Edenton said Tuesday he'll seek the seat in a new 1st Senate District covering 11 Outer Banks and inland counties. There is currently no senator living in that district. GOP Sen. Bill Cook of Chocowinity has represented much of that area, but he won't seek re-election because redistricting last summer put him in a Democratic-leaning district with a Democratic incumbent.
Steinburg said in a release he's worked his entire life supporting conservative values and will continue to fight to transform state government. He's been speaking out for state prison reform after an inmate escape attempt last month at a Pasquotank County prison ultimately led to the deaths of four workers.
