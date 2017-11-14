National Politics

North Carolina Rep. Steinburg running for Senate next year

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:11 PM

EDENTON, N.C.

A North Carolina Republican House member is running next year for the Senate instead.

Third-term Rep. Bob Steinburg of Edenton said Tuesday he'll seek the seat in a new 1st Senate District covering 11 Outer Banks and inland counties. There is currently no senator living in that district. GOP Sen. Bill Cook of Chocowinity has represented much of that area, but he won't seek re-election because redistricting last summer put him in a Democratic-leaning district with a Democratic incumbent.

Steinburg said in a release he's worked his entire life supporting conservative values and will continue to fight to transform state government. He's been speaking out for state prison reform after an inmate escape attempt last month at a Pasquotank County prison ultimately led to the deaths of four workers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video