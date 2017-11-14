Judge won't nix open-records suit vs S. Carolina GOP Caucus

A judge has kept alive a lawsuit challenging South Carolina Republicans' argument they don't have to give reporters records involving a political consultant charged in a probe of possible Statehouse corruption.
Judge G. Thomas Cooper Jr. late last week turned down a request by the House Republican Caucus to dismiss a lawsuit by outlets including The Associated Press.
The coalition wants the caucus declared a public body subject to the state's Freedom of Information Act, and thus required to make records and meetings public. The coalition seeks Caucus records including payments to the firms of Richard Quinn and his son, both of whom face conspiracy charges.
Media attorney Jay Bender says he'll likely now ask Cooper to declare the caucus a "public body" that must disclose information under FOIA.
Comments