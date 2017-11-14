The Latest: Menendez jury still hasn't reached a verdict

The Latest on jury deliberations in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
The jury in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has finished another day without a verdict.
The panel retired Tuesday afternoon after failing to reach a unanimous verdict on the counts against the New Jersey Democrat and a wealthy friend and donor.
In all, the jury has deliberated for five full days and part of a sixth.
Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) are charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013 in which Menendez traded his political influence for luxury vacations and flights on the doctor's private plane.
Both defendants deny the charges against them.
Tuesday was the second full day of deliberations since an alternate juror replaced a member who was excused last week for a pre-planned vacation.
___
10 a.m.
Jurors in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez have resumed deliberations a day after they told the judge they are at an impasse.
The panel sent a note to the judge on Monday afternoon saying they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against Menendez and a wealthy friend.
On Tuesday the judge told them to "take as much time as you need."
___
12:15 a.m.
Jurors in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will resume deliberations a day after they told the judge they are at an impasse.
The panel sent a note to the judge on Monday afternoon saying they can't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against Menendez and a wealthy friend.
The judge told them to sleep on it and return Tuesday morning.
