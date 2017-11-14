The Latest: Menendez jury still hasn't reached a verdict

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, center, arrives at the federal courthouse in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Jurors in the bribery trial of Menendez have sent the judge a note saying they "can't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges." The judge has excused the jurors for the day and told them to return Tuesday to continue deliberating. Seth Wenig AP Photo