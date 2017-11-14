National Politics

South Dakota hunter's body found in Day County lake

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 9:09 AM

ABERDEEN, S.D.

South Dakota law enforcement officials believe a Bristol man drowned in a Day County lake while hunting alone and trying to retrieve a downed bird.

The American News reports that the 63-year-old man was reported missing in early November. The Day County Sheriff's Office says his body was found on Nov. 5 in Lake Jessie.

The sheriff's office isn't releasing the man's name. Day County Sheriff Barry Hillestad says officials believe he went hunting on Oct. 30.

Hillestad says the hunter wasn't reported missing for a few days because he lived alone. No foul play is suspected in his death.

