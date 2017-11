0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

0:45 MU's Jontay Porter: His brother Michael is handling injury well

2:14 See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital

1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

2:32 Tyson Foods plan placed sisters 'in the middle of a tornado'

1:58 Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures

4:17 His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child