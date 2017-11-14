National Politics

Democrats hope to keep driving in Oklahoma special elections

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:49 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma Democrats are hoping to maintain momentum as voters head to the polls for three special elections for vacant legislative seats in the House and Senate.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the elections for a Senate seat in suburban Oklahoma City and a House and Senate seat in suburban Tulsa.

In Oklahoma City's Senate District 45, voters will replace former state Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned in April and later pleaded guilty to embezzling campaign money.

The other seats up for grabs include a state House seat in Broken Arrow where incumbent Rep. David Brumbaugh died while in office and a Senate seat in suburban Tulsa where Sen. Dan Newberry is stepping down to pursue a private-sector job.

