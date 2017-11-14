National Politics

Lawmakers, conservative group criticize transgender policy

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:44 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Some Republican lawmakers and a conservative group are criticizing Delaware's proposed nondiscrimination policy for transgender students in schools.

The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, reported Monday that the proposal would let students self-identify their gender without telling their parents. Schools could also provide access to locker rooms and bathrooms that correspond with a students' gender identity

Democratic Gov. John Carney in July directed the Department of Education to come up with the policy.

The conservative Delaware Family Policy Council denounced the regulation and has started a petition against it. Republican state lawmakers Ruth Briggs-King and Rich Collins said community meetings on the proposal were inconveniently timed and did not encourage open debate.

They also said that "gender identity or expression" is not a legally protected classification under the Delaware Code.

