National Politics

Mississippi man confirmed as Veterans Affairs undersecretary

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:47 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Mississippi man to a high-level post in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Randy Reeves of Madison was confirmed Wednesday as undersecretary for memorial affairs. He will lead the National Cemetery Administration, which maintains 131 national cemeteries and provides burial services for veterans and eligible family members.

Reeves' most recent job was as executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board. He is the immediate past president of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.

Reeves served in the Navy and retired as a commander and surface warfare officer. Before his Navy service, he was an enlisted airman in the Air Force.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video