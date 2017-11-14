National Politics

Vermont towns struggle with cost of reducing runoff

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:09 AM

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Vermont towns are concerned about the costs of upgrading roadways to meet clean water regulations.

Vermont Public Radio reports the state's clean water law requires towns upgrade their culverts and ditches in an effort to reduce phosphorous runoff pollution. The clean water measure also created a permit system and statewide map to monitor roads.

Gwynn Zakov, who works as a municipal policy advocate for the Vermont League of Cities, says the clean water law was written without an understanding of long term costs. Zakov also says towns contribute less runoff than farms but the state hasn't found a solution to agricultural pollutants.

Department of Environmental Conservation Municipal Roads Program Coordinator Jim Ryan understands the overhaul is a costly effort, but he says the state will help with funding.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video