National Politics

Police to waive citations, ask for donations

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:07 AM

ST. MARYS, Pa.

A Pennsylvania police department is waiving traffic violations in the hope that people will donate toys instead.

WJAC-TV reports the St. Marys City Police Department started their Cops for Kids program Monday. Rather than handing out a ticket for a minor traffic violation, officers will hand out a flyer asking citizens to drop off an unwrapped toy at the police department.

Officer Derrick Welsh says the program not only helps motorists out, but it also gives back to the community. The toys will be donated to Project Gifts for Elk County, an organization that helps children in need.

Residents without traffic violations are still welcome to donate gifts to the department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video