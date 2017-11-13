National Politics

Bundy son released to halfway house during Las Vegas trial

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:05 PM

LAS VEGAS

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's eldest son has been ordered released to a halfway house during trial stemming from a 2014 armed standoff against government agents in a public lands cattle grazing dispute.

U.S. attorney's office spokeswoman Trisha Young said Monday that Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro granted Ryan Bundy's release ahead of openings Tuesday for what is expected to be a four-month proceeding.

Cliven Bundy, son Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne also sought release, but remain in custody.

Ryan Bundy is serving as his own lawyer. He argued he was hampered preparing his case while was in jail.

The four men are accused of enlisting a self-styled militia to defy government authority, but defense attorneys say no shots were fired, no one was hurt and there was no conspiracy.

