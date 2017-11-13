National Politics

South Georgia man wanted for shooting at police officer

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:18 PM

CORDELE, Ga.

South Georgia officials are looking for a man they say shot at a police officer during a traffic stop.

WALB-TV reports that Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez identified the suspect Monday as Quotavious "Tip" Cochran, 26.

Rodriguez said Cochran jumped out of his car and fired multiple shots at Cordele Officer Brian Lewis around 4 a.m. Monday, as Lewis was stopping Cochran for a traffic violation. The shots missed and the uninjured officer didn't shoot back. Rodriguez says Lewis didn't provoke the shooting and retreated to be safe.

Cochran is wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as a previous warrant.

Rodriguez says Cochran was driving a dark-colored Nissan Maxima and describes him as a 5-foot-9 (1.5-meter) African-American man who weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

