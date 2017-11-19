Iowa attorney spends year serving in Afghanistan

Assistant U.S. Attorney Forde Fairchild poses for a photo in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Fairchild recently returned home from a yearlong detail as Justice Attache for Afghanistan, the U.S. attorney general's representative in the country. While serving, Fairchild received a number of gifts, including plaques, challenge coins and a ring with a lapis lazuli stone - a semiprecious gem common in Afghanistan. Sioux City Journal via AP Justin Wan